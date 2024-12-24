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New York Jfk
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Republic E175 and Jazz E175 at New York on Apr 20th 2026, loss of separation.22 Apr 2026-16:37
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Japan Airlines (JAL) will cancel flights and switch aircraft on select routes through the end of February after one of its planes, an Airbus A350-1000 (registration: JA10WJ), was damaged while parked at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.08 Jan 2026-14:23
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An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner was transported to San Antonio International Airport (SAT) after a reported tug accident at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).24 Dec 2024-15:57
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