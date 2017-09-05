CMO calls violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar 'an act of genocide'

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) has resolutely condemned the ongoing violence against Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, calling for an immediate end to anti-human actions.

“Regardless of the purpose and intent, the mass destruction of people because of their national, religious and racial identity is an act of genocide,” the CMO said in a statement on Tuesday, APA reported.



The massacre being committed against Rohingya Muslims because of their religious affiliation is a clear example of Islamophobia, said the CMO noting that such actions based on political ambitions are a stain on humanity.



The CMO urged the international community to have a harsh and unambiguous attitude towards the terrible example of barbarism, Islamophobia and the religious discrimination in Myanmar.



“World states, the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, relevant international organizations and religious leaders should force the Myanmar government to put an end to these crimes,” said the statement.

"The world community, in now way, should tolerate any double standards towards any crimes of humanity like genocide and show resolute resistance against it. As a nation affected by the Khojaly genocide, terrorism and separatism, the Azerbaijani people are well aware of the pain of crimes against humanity. The historical experience shows that the genocide which didn’t once face international condemnation and receive a fair legal-political assessment leads to their recurrence,” the statement said.

