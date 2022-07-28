Co-chair of Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan joint intergovernmental commission changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-chair of the joint intergovernmental commission in economic and humanitarian fields between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Kyrgyz was changed, according to the relevant order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

The chairman of the commission will be Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan- Ali Ahmadov from now on. The co-chairman of the commission was the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan until now.

News.Az