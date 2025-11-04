Coach Mladen Zizovic dies during Serbian League match

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tragedy struck Serbian football on Monday (3rd) as Mladen Zizovic, coach of FK Radnicki 1923, passed away during a first-division match against Mladost Lucani.

The 45-year-old suffered a heart attack just 20 minutes into the game, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.



Despite immediate medical attention and resuscitation attempts, Zizovic could not be revived.

The death was declared during the match, which was obviously interrupted.

On social media, FC Radnicki announced the death of the Bosnian coach.

"It is with deep sadness that we inform the public, fans, and friends of the sport that our coach, Mladen Žižović, passed away during tonight's match between Mladost and Radnički 1923, in Lučani.

Our club lost not only a great coach but, above all, a good man, a friend, and a sports worker who, with his knowledge, energy, and nobility, left a deep mark on the hearts of all who knew him.

Radnički 1923 expresses its sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and all who shared his love for football.

Rest in peace, Mladen."

The Serbian Football Federation also mourned Zizovic's death on social media and extended solidarity to his family and friends.

Zizovic was also a player, having played for the Bosnia and Herzegovina national team on four occasions.

News.Az