Tigres edge Nashville to reach CONCACAF final

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Tigres UANL booked their place in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final after a 1-0 win over Nashville SC on Tuesday, with midfielder Juan Brunetta scoring the decisive second-half goal, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The breakthrough came in the 67th minute from a throw-in move, when former Atlético Madrid winger Ángel Correa broke into the box on the right side and set up Brunetta, who finished with a shot inside the goalkeeper’s right post.

With the victory, Tigres advanced 2-0 on aggregate and secured their place in the final.

They will face the winner of the semifinal between Toluca and Los Angeles FC, which is set to be decided Wednesday at Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca.

The Monterrey-based side is chasing its second CONCACAF Champions Cup title, having last lifted the trophy in 2020.

Nashville, meanwhile, were appearing in the semifinals for the first time after eliminating Club América in Mexico City earlier in the competition.

News.Az