IndiGo flight evacuates after power bank catches fire - VIDEO

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An IndiGo airliner carried out an emergency evacuation of passengers after a power bank caught fire on board at Chandigarh airport in northwestern India on Tuesday afternoon, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The incident occurred while IndiGo flight 6E 108, arriving from Hyderabad, was stationary after landing at the airport.

In an official statement, IndiGo Airlines said the event involved “a customer’s personal electronic equipment catching fire.”

Following the incident, an immediate evacuation was conducted and all relevant authorities were informed.

IndiGo said all passengers were safely moved to the terminal and assisted by the airline’s team to ensure their well-being. The airline also added that the aircraft will undergo necessary checks before resuming operations.

In a separate statement, India’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said a power bank placed in a seat pocket by a passenger seated in 39C caught fire.

According to the DGCA, the cabin crew used two fire extinguishers to control the blaze and deployed all six emergency slides to evacuate passengers. The regulator confirmed that no injuries were reported.

The DGCA further noted that under updated 2026 regulations, power banks are permitted on flights only in carry-on baggage. Passengers are not allowed to use power banks to charge devices during flights, and such items must not be stored in overhead compartments.

News.Az