Champions League: Bayern Munich vs PSG - team news & predicted lineups

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Paris Saint-Germain travel to Munich for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, holding a narrow 5-4 advantage from a dramatic first encounter that has already been widely regarded as one of the greatest matches in the competition’s history, News.Az reports.

The opening leg featured an intense attacking battle in which several of Europe’s top forwards were allowed significant freedom, resulting in the highest-scoring Champions League semifinal leg ever recorded.

Ahead of the return fixture, both managers have confirmed they intend to continue with their attacking approach rather than adopt a defensive strategy.

A place in the Champions League final on May 30 at the Puskas Arena in Budapest is at stake, where the winner will face either Arsenal or Atletico Madrid.

First leg produced nine-goal thriller

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele both scored twice as PSG edged Bayern Munich 5-4 in an extraordinary first leg.

The match began at a furious pace at the Parc des Princes. Harry Kane opened the scoring for Bayern from the penalty spot, but Kvaratskhelia quickly levelled. Joao Neves then gave PSG the lead with a header in a lively atmosphere.

Michael Olise made it 2-2, but Dembele restored PSG’s advantage from the penalty spot just before half-time, sending the hosts into the break ahead 3-2.

After the restart, PSG appeared to take control as Kvaratskhelia and Dembele both added second goals, extending the lead to 5-2. However, Bayern mounted a late response through Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz, narrowing the gap to 5-4 and setting up a tense finish.

Kompany commits to attacking philosophy

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany has pledged to maintain his aggressive, high-risk tactical approach in the second leg as the German giants aim to reach the final.

Bayern’s attacking output has been remarkable this season, scoring 116 goals in 32 Bundesliga matches, setting a league record and ranking among Europe’s highest totals.

However, their defensive record has suffered, with 16 goals conceded in their last six matches and just one clean sheet during that period.

Following a chaotic 3-3 draw with Heidenheim at the weekend, where Bayern equalised deep into stoppage time, midfielder Joshua Kimmich reinforced the team’s commitment to attacking football.

“We’re not going to change our style of play in three days and just sit back and defend,” Kimmich said. “We have to win, whether it’s 5-4, 3-2 or 1-0.”

Luis Enrique targets more European history

PSG head coach Luis Enrique could move closer to becoming only the fifth manager to win three European Cups or Champions League titles, joining Carlo Ancelotti, Bob Paisley, Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola, if his side eliminate Bayern.

Reflecting on the first leg, he said: “It was the best game I have been fortunate enough to be involved in as a coach.”

Despite PSG’s narrow lead, Enrique believes his team will need to score again in Munich to secure progression.

PSG also carry confidence from recent success in European competition, having beaten Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final to claim their first Champions League title.

Domestically, they are close to another Ligue 1 crown, leading Lens by six points with three games remaining.

“We achieved something historic last season,” Enrique said. “But we want to continue making history, and that now means winning two Champions Leagues in a row.”

Road to the semifinals

PSG reached the semifinals after Ousmane Dembele scored twice in a 2-0 win over Liverpool at Anfield, completing a dominant 4-0 aggregate victory in the quarterfinals.

Bayern advanced after a dramatic 4-3 win over Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinal, sealing a 6-4 aggregate triumph in a high-intensity tie.

Head-to-head history

PSG and Bayern have met 17 times without a draw. Bayern have won nine matches, while PSG have won eight.

Last five meetings:

April 28, 2026: PSG 5-4 Bayern (Champions League semifinal)

November 4, 2025: PSG 1-2 Bayern (Champions League group stage)

July 5, 2025: PSG 2-0 Bayern (Club World Cup quarterfinal)

November 26, 2024: Bayern 1-0 PSG (Champions League group stage)

March 8, 2023: Bayern 2-0 PSG (Champions League round of 16)

European pedigree

Bayern Munich have won the European Cup/Champions League six times (1974, 1975, 1976, 2001, 2013, 2020), including a 1-0 win over PSG in the 2020 final, decided by Kingsley Coman.

PSG lifted their first Champions League title last season.

Semifinals known for drama

Recent Champions League semifinals have produced unforgettable matches, including Inter Milan’s dramatic 4-3 extra-time win over Barcelona last year after a 3-3 first leg.

In 2022, Real Madrid staged a remarkable comeback against Manchester City, overturning a 4-3 first-leg defeat to win in extra time.

The 2019 edition also featured historic turnarounds, with Liverpool and Tottenham both producing stunning comeback victories in the semifinals.

Bayern team news

Bayern have no new injury concerns. Serge Gnabry and Raphael Guerreiro remain unavailable due to thigh and hamstring injuries.

Teenager Lennart Karl may return after recovering from a thigh muscle injury.

Predicted XI: Neuer; Stanisic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlovic; Olise, Musiala, Diaz; Kane

PSG team news

PSG will be without Achraf Hakimi, who suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg and is expected to miss several weeks. Warren Zaire-Emery is set to replace him at right-back.

Goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier is also out due to a hand injury.

Otherwise, Luis Enrique has a full squad available.

Predicted XI: Safonov; Zaire-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Ruiz, Vitinha, Neves; Doue, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

News.Az