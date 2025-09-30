Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic clash in heated exchange at China Open - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The China Open round of 16 clash between Coco Gauff and Belinda Bencic was marked by more than just top-tier tennis, as tempers flared during a tense mid-match confrontation.

Bencic, who claimed the opening set and later broke Gauff’s serve to lead 4-3, sparked controversy during the changeover when she accused Gauff’s entourage of deliberately disrupting her rhythm with untimely outbursts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Swiss player voiced her frustration directly to the chair umpire, escalating tensions on court.

“When the point is over, it’s no problem, I don’t care. But when I’m going to the line ready to serve they don’t need to cheer,” Bencic complained.

Gauff, sitting just a few feet away, attempted to enter the discussion, but Bencic quickly shut her down. “No one’s talking to you. She’s talking to me okay! Your team is chatting. I’m too old for these mind games, okay!” she snapped.

The heated exchange appeared to rattle both players, but it was Bencic whose level dipped as Gauff seized momentum to claim the second set. The American teenager carried that surge into the decider, storming to a 4-1 lead as the match slipped away from her opponent.

Gauff managed to make a complete turnaround to close out the match 6-2 in the third.

The clash highlighted the intensity of the competition and the fine margins of mental focus at the elite level. For fans, it was a reminder that tennis drama doesn’t just unfold with the racquet, but also in the psychological battles off the ball.

