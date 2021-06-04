CoE's Commissioner for Human Rights calls for urgent demining of areas in Nagorno-Karabakh

Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatović has commented on the death of Azerbaijani journalists in Kalbajar.

"The explosion of a landmine which killed three people, including two journalists, and wounded several others in Kalbajar shows the urgent need to demine the areas affected by the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, including through international cooperation," she wrote on Twitter.

While performing duties in Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, 39-year-old AzerTag correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and a civilian were killed as a result of the mine explosion.

