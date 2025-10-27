Coforge shares surge 6% after strong Q2 earnings

+ ↺ − 16 px

Coforge shares jumped over 6% on Monday after the IT firm reported better-than-expected Q2 FY26 results, prompting several brokerages to raise their target prices.

The stock climbed to Rs 1,866.60 apiece in early trade, becoming the top gainer on the Nifty IT index, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

For the July–September quarter, Coforge posted a 77.5% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 376 crore, while revenue surged 32% to Rs 3,985.7 crore. The company also announced a second interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, with a record date of October 31.

Brokerages were quick to respond — Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘overweight’ rating and lifted its price target to Rs 2,030, implying an upside of over 15%. Analysts cited Coforge’s strong all-round performance, improved growth visibility, and margin stability as key positives heading into the second half of FY26.

The upbeat results and optimistic outlook have reignited investor confidence in the Indian IT sector, with Coforge emerging as one of its top performers this quarter.

