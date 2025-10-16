COGAT: Israel delays Rafah crossing opening

+ ↺ − 16 px

Israel’s COGAT, the agency responsible for coordinating activities in Palestinian territories, has informed that the Rafah crossing with Egypt will be opened for the movement of people at a later date, with the specific timing yet to be announced.

COGAT clarified that humanitarian aid will not pass through Rafah; aid deliveries will continue via Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) and other established crossings, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Preparations with Egypt are ongoing ahead of the eventual opening.

News.Az