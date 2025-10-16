Yandex metrika counter

COGAT: Israel delays Rafah crossing opening

  • Politics
  • Share
COGAT: Israel delays Rafah crossing opening
Photo: Al Jazeera

Israel’s COGAT, the agency responsible for coordinating activities in Palestinian territories, has informed that the Rafah crossing with Egypt will be opened for the movement of people at a later date, with the specific timing yet to be announced.

COGAT clarified that humanitarian aid will not pass through Rafah; aid deliveries will continue via Karem Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) and other established crossings, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Preparations with Egypt are ongoing ahead of the eventual opening.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      