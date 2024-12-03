College Football Playoff 2024: Title week bubble watch

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ohio State losing to Michigan changed the top of the College Football Playoff bracket, but Miami losing at Syracuse could be equally as impactful at the bottom, News.az reports citing ESPN .

The two-loss Canes are the CFP X factor heading into the penultimate ranking, and their placement could either open the door for a three-loss SEC team or knock it out.Based on how the committee ranked its fourth top 25 of the season and understanding what it values each week, here is a snapshot of what the ranking might look like Tuesday night -- through 14 weeks of data. Check back after the reveal (7 p.m., ESPN) for an updated bracket and bubble using the committee's fifth of six rankings.For now, here is a projected look at the seeding and bracket -- plus a look at five more teams that have an outside chance of sneaking in after championship weekend and how the Group of 5 race stacks up.

News.Az