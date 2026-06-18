Colombia defeat debutants Uzbekistan at World Cup

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Colombia secured a 3-1 victory over World Cup debutants Uzbekistan in their Group K clash at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Azteca Stadium in Mexico, News.Az reports.

La Tricolor took the lead in the 40th minute through Daniel Munoz. The right-back found the net from inside the penalty area, extending Colombia’s record of never having played a goalless match at the World Cup.

Colombia maintained an aggressive approach throughout the first half, creating several opportunities down the flanks against a struggling Uzbek side.

Uzbekistan, however, restored parity in the 60th minute with its first-ever World Cup goal. Abbosbek Fayzullaev converted after connecting with Eldor Shomurodov’s volley, bringing the score level at 1-1.

The celebration proved brief, as Luis Diaz put Colombia back in front just five minutes later. His powerful effort caught the Uzbek defense off guard and bounced off goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov before finding the back of the net.

Uzbekistan pushed forward in search of another equalizer, but Jaminton Campaz put the result beyond doubt in the ninth minute of stoppage time. The Colombian forward headed home emphatically to seal the 3-1 win.

The victory lifted Colombia to the top of Group K, while Uzbekistan remained at the bottom of the standings.

News.Az