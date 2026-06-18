Switzerland heads for a vote on new nuclear plant construction

Switzerland heads for a vote on new nuclear plant construction

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During parliamentary debates, Energy Minister Albert Rosti emphasized the importance of keeping nuclear power as an option to ensure the country’s long-term energy security.

Switzerland's parliament approved a divisive government plan to build new nuclear power stations on Thursday, overturning a 2018 ban and putting the country on course for a referendum, News.Az reports, citing Euronews.

The lower house of parliament joined the upper chamber in backing a government proposal to reverse the ban put in place following a referendum won by anti-nuclear campaigners in 2017.

During the debates in parliament, energy minister Albert Rosti stressed the need to keep the nuclear power option open to guarantee the country's long-term energy supply.

Both houses say authorisation for new nuclear plants can only be granted if the financing is secured.

A broad coalition of groups "will launch a referendum," the Green Party said in a statement.

Greens president Lisa Mazzone said the parliament vote "sabotages the rapid development of renewable energies, climate protection and our energy sovereignty."

The collection of signatures for a referendum would begin this month, the party said.

To trigger a referendum under Switzerland's direct democracy system, 50,000 valid signatures must be collected within 100 days of publication of a new law, a hurdle the coalition is expected to clear.

News.Az