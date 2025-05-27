Colombia marks Azerbaijan’s Independence Day with official event

+ ↺ − 16 px

A solemn event commemorating May 28 – Independence Day of Azerbaijan and the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” was held in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia.

The event was attended by state and government officials of the country, congressmen, members of academic circles, the diplomatic corps operating in Bogotá, representatives of the local media, and the Azerbaijani community, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

The event began with the performance of the national anthems of both countries.

In his remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Colombia, Mammad Talibov, provided insight into the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic and its important role in the history of the country’s statehood.

Providing information on the grounds for declaring 2025 as the “Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan, the diplomat noted that Azerbaijan has always remained committed to the peace agenda.

The Ambassador also highlighted Azerbaijan’s large-scale reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories, mine clearance initiatives, the growing role of the country in Europe’s energy security, as well as the significant achievements in the energy transition, combating climate change, and exporting green energy. At the same time, he provided an overview of COP29, one of the most significant and successful COP events in history, and touched upon the positive outcomes of the conference.

Mentioning the positive dynamics observed in the development of Azerbaijani–Colombian relations, Mammad Talibov highlighted fruitful interaction in key areas such as culture, education, humanitarian issues, climate change, and environmental protection, along with cooperation between the legislative bodies of the two countries.

Then, Director for Europe at the Colombian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Patricia Cortes Ortiz, highlighted the positive trend of strengthening cooperative relations between the two countries. The Colombian diplomat stated that active political dialogue and increased contacts between the two countries facilitate expanding bilateral cooperation by creating a strong foundation for collaboration.

In conclusion, videos were screened highlighting Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, including those reflecting the country’s tourism potential.

News.Az