Colombian media calls on international community not to turn blind eye to Armenian atrocities

Atlántico, a famous Mexican radio, has published an article, entitled “The other side of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Garabagh war”, on its website.

In the article, Colombian journalist Paola Vargas talks about the traces of the atrocities she witnessed during her trip to the liberated Azerbaijani territories, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az. The journalist states that her goal is to inform the Colombian audience about the acts of barbarism faced by Azerbaijan.

The journalist notes that the traces of the unprecedented atrocities committed in Garabagh during its 30-year-long occupation by Armenia are still obvious.

Vargas stresses that she was horrified by the fact that Azerbaijani cities, which had a dynamic and socio-economic development before the Armenian occupation, were turned into ruins and “ghost cities”.

The Colombian journalist said she was outraged by the traces of the missile attacks by Armenian armed forces on the Azerbaijani city of Ganja during the Second Garabagh War: “What was the purpose of Armenia in attacking innocent people? Why are these facts not covered by foreign media outlets?.”

Journalist Vargas also points out the ongoing restoration and reconstruction in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

The article also refers to the statements voiced by Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration. It is emphasized that the Armenian residents of Garabagh will be considered equal citizens of Azerbaijan and will have security guarantees, as well as the fact that Azerbaijan is a supporter of peace. The inadmissibility of irresponsible and provocative statements by the Armenian leadership is also underlined.

News.Az