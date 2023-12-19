Colombian TV Channel airs interview with Azerbaijan’s Deputy FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Colombia’s leading TV Channel NTN24, operating throughout the Americas, has broadcast an interview with Azerbaijan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov, who has recently visited the country, News.Az reports.

In his interview, Azerbaijani Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov provided detailed information about the current situation of and prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Colombia relations, the process of normalization of relations with Armenia, as well as the destructive activities of France in the region.

Noting that Azerbaijan is interested in expanding cooperation with Colombia and other countries of Latin America, the deputy minister said that the political consultations held in Bogotá featured exchange of views on the development of mutual cooperation in various areas, including humanitarian demining.

The Azerbaijani diplomat highlighted the massive contamination of the liberated territories with mines and other explosives, which remains the major challenge to the large-scale restoration and reconstruction works, as well as the safe return of the internally displaced persons (IDPs) to their homes. He expressed hope that Colombia, which has extensive experience in this field, would show solidarity with Azerbaijan in the fight against mine threats.

Deputy FM Elnur Mammadov also provided insight into the new realities emerged in the region in the post-conflict period, the normalization of relations with Armenia and the peace agenda, negotiations on the final peace treaty, the factors determining the local anti-terrorist measures. He also spoke about the measures taken by the Azerbaijan government to reintegrate the Armenian population of Karabakh into the Azerbaijani society guaranteeing full protection of their rights and security.

Mammadov emphasized that the actions of France, which supplies Armenia with defensive and offensive weapons, do not serve peace in the region, urging France to refrain from destructive activities and not to provoke Armenia into a new war.

