Colombian TV channel highlights Azerbaijan’s local anti-terrorist measures in Garabagh

The leading Colombian news TV channel NTN24, broadcasting throughout the American continent, aired a program about the local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in its Garabagh economic region and their results, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

During the program, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Colombia Mammad Talibov answered in detail the presenter’s questions about the situation in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region.

The diplomat noted that Armenia’s continuous provocations and terrorist attacks, as well as Yerevan’s refusal to comply with the trilateral statement signed on November 10, 2020, made local anti-terrorist measures inevitable. It was emphasized that during the latest terrorist act carried out by a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces, 2 Azerbaijani civilians and 7 police officers were killed. In order to prevent large-scale provocations committed in Garabagh, disarmament and withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian armed forces from the territory of Azerbaijan, neutralize their military infrastructure and restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, local anti-terrorist measures were launched in the region.

During the program, it was noted that Azerbaijan fully achieved its goals in less than 24 hours; as a result of anti-terrorist measures, the separatist regime created in Khankendi surrendered, and their military arsenal was destroyed. According to the agreement reached through the mediation of Russian peacekeeping forces, illegal Armenian armed formations leave the Garabagh region of Azerbaijan, an illegal separatist regime are dissolved, and all weapons and equipment are seized.

At the same time, Ambassador Talibov emphasized the importance of the meeting that took place on September 21 in the city of Yevlakh between representatives of the central government of Azerbaijan and the Armenian residents of Garabagh.

