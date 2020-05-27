Colosseum in Rome to reopen from June 1

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Colosseum in Rome will reopen on 1 June, after being closed for more than two months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With over 7 million visitors a year, the Colosseum is one of Rome’s major tourist attractions. The Flavian amphitheater, which is listed as world heritage, "will finally reopen to the public, under the banner of accessibility, welcome and above all, safety," according to a statement from the archaeological site.

The Colosseum will reopen on Monday "with adequate health protection for staff and visitors" such as masks and temperature measurement, secure routes, compulsory reservations and modified opening hours to avoid crowds during rush hours, The Brussels Times reported.

For the occasion, it will also be illuminated in Italian colors, according to official sources.

On 26 May, Italy registered a total of 230,555 confirmed cases since the start of the epidemic, and 32,995 deaths. However, the country recorded 78 new deaths, the lowest number since 2 March.

