Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead in Mississippi

Comedian Reggie Carroll — A Baltimore native known for touring his stand-up routines across the country — was shot and killed in Mississippi last week, according to authorities.
Carroll, 52, was gunned down in Southhaven on Wednesday, the Southhaven Police Department said in an update, News.Az reports, citing US media.
Officers responded to Burton Lane after reports of an isolated shooting and located “one male victim suffering from gunshot wounds,” cops said.
Despite providing “life-saving” measures, the victim, later identified as Carroll, died from his injuries, authorities confirmed.
“One male is in custody and has been charged with the murder of Reginald Carroll. Our thoughts are with the family of Mr. Carroll. Thank you to the community for their patience and understanding,” police added in a statement.