Comedian Reggie Carroll shot dead in Mississippi

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, and the identity of the suspected shooter has not yet been released.

Carroll, often dubbed “The Knockout King of Comedy” for the stand-up special he hosted and produced under the name, built a loyal base through his comedy performances.

He also made several television appearances, including on the variety series Showtime at the Apollo and The Parkers, according to his IMDb.

Fellow comedian and Oscar winner Mo’Nique, 57, paid tribute to Carroll, calling him her “brother in comedy,” in an Instagram story post, Deadline reported.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together,” she wrote.

“That’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our time together was amazing.”

Jonathan Carroll, the comedian’s brother, also thanked loved ones as he announced the tragic loss.

“To all who have expressed condolences on the passing of Reggie Carroll, your love has been well received-thank you!!!” he wrote in a Facebook post, signing off as the “Carroll brothers,”