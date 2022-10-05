Commander of Azerbaijan Naval Forces visits Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

At the invitation of the Chief of the Italian Navy, Admiral Enrico Credendino, Commander of the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Rear Admiral Subhan Bakirov is paying an official visit to Italy to participate in the 13th Trans-Regional Seapower Symposium in Venice, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told News.Az.

The main objective of the event, conducted with the participation of Naval Forces Commanders of 44 countries and representatives of 18 maritime organizations, is to hold discussions on ensuring safety in maritime transport.

The International Symposium will last until October 7.

News.Az