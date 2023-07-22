Community: Incorporating the matter of repatriation into the context of the negotiations on the peace agreement, represents another crucial historical development

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Ensuring the safe and dignified return of Azerbaijanis who were expelled from Armenia to their homes, as well as securing their individual and collective rights upon repatriation, is imperative for justice and serves as a guarantee for a lasting peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," the Western Azerbaijan Community told News.az.

It was noted that in his speech at the Shusha Global Media Forum on July 21, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, expressed that if Armenia talks about the rights of the Armenian population living in Karabakh, we should talk about the rights of Azerbaijanis in Zangazur, Goycha and Iravan, and it should be reciprocal: "President Ilham Aliyev's recent statement, incorporating the matter of our repatriation and rights into the context of the negotiations on the peace agreement, represents another crucial historical development towards establishing peace and justice. The Western Azerbaijan Community cordially thanks the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for his principled and consistent policy in the direction of ensuring the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from Armenia. This government policy of Azerbaijan, founded on the supremacy of human rights, serves as an inspiration for us to redouble our efforts in diligently pursuing our just cause, which aims to secure our right of return," the community added.

News.Az