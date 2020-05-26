Competitions among military scouts were held in the Combined Arms Army (VIDEO)

Competitions among military scouts were held in the Combined Arms Army (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Competitions for the titles of "Best commander of a reconnaissance platoon (group)" and "Best reconnaissance group" were held in the Combined Arms Army.

According to the competition plan, first, the drill was conducted and the equipment of the military personnel was checked, then the competition objectives and safety rules were brought to the attention of the participants.

During the competitions held in military units and training centers, theoretical knowledge, physical training, and practical skills of commanders and military personnel were checked.

Camouflaging and movement on the terrain were implemented, issues of organizing a place for staying during daytime and security were worked out, and practical firing from small arms was carried out.

Following the results of the competition, the command of the Combined Arms Army awarded the winners.

News.Az