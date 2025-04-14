Conference in Azerbaijan’s Khankendi highlights Heydar Aliyev’s legacy and national sovereignty

+ ↺ − 16 px

A key conference titled "Heydar Aliyev and Sovereign Azerbaijan" has kicked off in the Azerbaijani city of Khankendi.

The event is being held at Karabakh University and is jointly organised by the General Prosecutor's Office and the Ministry of Science and Education, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Among the notable attendees are Kamran Aliyev, the General Prosecutor of Azerbaijan, and Emin Amrullayev, the Minister of Science and Education. The conference has also attracted government officials, legal experts, academics, and media representatives, as well as young researchers.

This event forms part of a series of activities marking 2025 as the "Year of the Constitution and Sovereignty," a designation made by President Ilham Aliyev through a decree issued on 28 December 2024.

The conference aims to highlight the legacy of Heydar Aliyev, one of Azerbaijan’s most significant leaders, and the nation’s ongoing pursuit of sovereignty.

Minister Emin Amrullayev has announced that Karabakh University will be home to ten faculties in the coming years. He said the university represents the first higher education institution established following the restoration of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

By 2030, the university’s music faculty is expected to be based in Shusha, while an agricultural faculty will be opened in Khojaly.

Amrullayev highlighted the significance of the university in the broader reconstruction and development efforts in the region. “Students at Karabakh University will play a vital role in the revival and advancement of the city,” he noted.

He also pointed out that the law faculty is already attracting top-performing students, with applicants scoring over 600 points in national entrance examinations.

Note that Heydar Aliyev (1923–2003) was a prominent Azerbaijani leader who played a key role in the country’s history during the Soviet era and after gaining independence. He served as the First Secretary of the Azerbaijan Communist Party from 1969 to 1982, where he contributed to the development of the republic's economy, education, and culture. During this time, he promoted the Azerbaijani language and national identity while also overseeing the establishment of various cultural institutions.

Following Azerbaijan’s independence in 1991, Aliyev became president in 1993, a position he held until he died in 2003. His presidency focused on restoring stability after years of turmoil, establishing political structures, and promoting economic growth, particularly through the oil sector. His administration signed the "Contract of the Century" in 1994, which facilitated foreign investment and led to the development of Azerbaijan's energy resources.

Aliyev also founded the New Azerbaijan Party, which remains influential in the country’s politics. His legacy is honored in various ways, including the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, which serves as a major cultural institution.

News.Az