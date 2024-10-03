Congolese activist calls for global fight against neocolonialism at Baku conference

The struggle against neocolonialism is a responsibility for all humanity, said Congolese activist Dani Bos Singoma Kabagambe.

He made the remarks at an international conference themed "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa" in Baku, News.Az reports.Kabagambe highlighted the significance of sovereignty, noting that the Democratic Republic of the Congo is the homeland of Patrice Lumumba, who fought against colonialism. He explained that a country's sovereignty empowers its government to make independent decisions that align with national interests.“However, he also pointed out that independence comes with increased responsibility at the national level, as decisions must be made for the benefit of the common good,” he added. An international conference, themed "French Neocolonialism Policy in Africa" , kicked off Thursday in Baku.Organized by the Baku Initiative Group, the event brings together representatives from African countries, including Senegal, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea-Bissau, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Mauritania, Zimbabwe, Niger, as well as representatives France and from French-administered island of Mayotte.

