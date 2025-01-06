Congress to pass several border bills before Trump inauguration

The empty chamber of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Washington, February 28, 2022. (J. Scott Applewhite, File / AP Photo)

American lawmakers intend to pass several bills on the situation at the state border and the migration crisis in the next two weeks so that US President-elect Donald Trump can sign them on his inauguration day on January 20.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson (Republican from Louisiana) said this in an interview with Fox News, News.Az reports."We will respond to resolve the border situation. We have several bills that we will consider over the next two weeks, what is on the surface. We will pass them in the House of Representatives and send them to the Senate so that when President Trump takes office on January 20, everything will be ready," he specified.The migration crisis has become one of the key issues in the election race in the United States, with Republicans effectively blaming the administration of Joe Biden and Democrats for its sharp escalation.US President-elect Donald Trump has repeatedly said in public speeches that after his inauguration he intends to carry out the largest deportation operation of illegal immigrants in American history.

