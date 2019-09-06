Yandex metrika counter

Conservation of reproductive cells for commercial purposes prohibited in Azerbaijan

Conservation and using reproductive cells for commercial purposes are prohibited in Azerbaijan, APA reports.

This is envisaged in the draft law “On the preservation of reproductive health”.

Note that the draft law “On the preservation of reproductive health” will be discussed on the 2019 autumn session of the Milli Majlis.
