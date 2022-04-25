Yandex metrika counter

Construction of a stone wool plant in Azerbaijan nears completion

Construction of stone wool is considered to be completed in Azerbaijan by the end of this year, head of Matanat-A Company Elkhan Bashirov said, News.az reports.

According to him, the project is implemented within the framework of a memorandum, signed with the German side at the level of state.


