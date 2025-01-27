Construction of another major highway in liberated Azerbaijani territories nears completion – VIDEO

Construction of another major highway in liberated Azerbaijani territories nears completion – VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha highway, a key road infrastructure project in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, is nearing completion, according to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The new 81.7 km highway is set to replace the existing 101 km route, making it 19.3 km shorter, News.az reports, citing the agency. Starting from the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur corridor main highway, the new road will connect the districts of Fuzuli, Khojavand, Khojaly, and Shusha.

News.Az