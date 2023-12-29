Construction of "ASAN Xidmet" center in Azerbaijan’s Shusha enters final phase - deputy chairman

+ ↺ − 16 px

The “ASAN Xidmet" center in Shusha is in its final stages of construction, Deputy Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Salmanov told AZERTAC, News.Az reported.

Noting that "ASAN Xidmet" centers will be also opened in liberated territories of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, the deputy chairman said that the work is underway in this regard.

"The "ASAN Xidmet" center will start operating in Shusha next year. "ASAN Xidmet" centers are also to be built in Aghdam, Jabrayil and other territories. Although there are no such centers in these districts, we provide mobile services to the citizens, who return to their native lands in Zangilan and Lachin districts,” Salmanov added.

News.Az