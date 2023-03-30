Construction of Turkish part of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will begin soon: Azerbaijani minister

Construction of Turkish part of Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will begin soon: Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The construction of the Turkish part of the Igdir-Nakhchivan gas pipeline will start soon, Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

As part of his visit to Budapest, Minsiter Shahbazov met with Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

“We discussed the projects that will deepen our energy cooperation with my dear friend and brother Fatih Donmez,” the Azerbaijani minister tweeted.

Minister Shahbazov is on a visit to Budapest to take part in the 3rd meeting of Energy Ministers from the member and observer countries of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). The Azerbaijani minister is scheduled to make a speech at the meeting.

News.Az