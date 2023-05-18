Construction of "Zangilan" tanker aids in successful execution of oil and gas projects: Azerbaijani minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

The "Zangilan" tanker has been launched for the next stage of construction, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that this versatile ship is the fourth oil tanker under construction at the Baku Shipyard.

“This versatile ship is the fourth oil tanker under construction at the Baku Shipyard and the second tanker designed for carrying petrochemical products. The construction of this tanker is a significant contribution to the implementation of transit cargo transportation through Azerbaijan's territory. It also aids in the successful execution of oil and gas projects and the development of the local shipbuilding industry,” Jabbarov added.

News.Az