Contract soldier killed in Armenia

Contract soldier killed in Armenia

The night before, a military serviceman, Armen Minasyan, died in an accident in southern Armenia in the town of Goris, Oxu.Az reports citing Shamshyan.com.

According to the information, the accident occurred on the Yerevan highway. The dead 29-year-old Armen Minasyan served in the N military unit of the Ministry of Defense of Armenia on a contract basis.

Earlier, on July 29, in the Aragatsotn region, 33-year-old contract serviceman Vahagn Hovhannisyan received various injuries in an accident.

News.Az


