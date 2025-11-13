Controversial Russian rapper Morgenshtern banned from entering Lithuania for 10 years

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lithuania has banned Russian rapper Morgenshtern from entering the country for a decade, citing him as a potential threat to national security. The rapper, whose real name is Alisher Valeyev, was scheduled to perform in Vilnius later this month.

Vilnius Mayor Valdas Benkunskas supported the decision, saying the city is "not a guest house for Putin worshippers." He added that previous warnings to event organizers had been ignored, making the ban necessary, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Morgenshtern has a history of praising Russian President Vladimir Putin and making controversial statements about Ukraine. In 2019, he called Putin "the man" and suggested it’s better to accept injustices than to fight them. In 2021, he refused to recognize Crimea as part of Ukraine, claiming that "as a showman" he respects how "the whole world fears Putin."

While some of his post-2022 music carries anti-war messages, many songs avoid direct political commentary, emphasizing general themes of peace and friendship.

The ban coincides with the European Union tightening visa rules for Russian citizens, aiming to address security concerns and potential hybrid operations against Ukraine’s allies. Critics warn these measures could inadvertently impact Russian democracy activists, journalists, and human rights defenders.

Exemptions to the new visa rules may apply for humanitarian cases, family members of EU citizens, legal residents in the EU, and certain professionals.

Lithuania’s Migration Department confirmed the ban takes effect immediately.

News.Az