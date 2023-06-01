Cooperation between France’s Metz and Azerbaijani regions discussed in Paris
Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has met with Mayor of the French city Metz François Grosdidier at the Cultural Centre of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris, News.Az reports.
During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the French city of Metz and regions of Azerbaijan as well as prospects for future cooperation.