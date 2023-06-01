Yandex metrika counter

Cooperation between France’s Metz and Azerbaijani regions discussed in Paris

  • Politics
  • Share
Cooperation between France’s Metz and Azerbaijani regions discussed in Paris

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva has met with Mayor of the French city Metz François Grosdidier at the Cultural Centre of the Azerbaijani Embassy in Paris, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the sides discussed bilateral cooperation between the French city of Metz and regions of Azerbaijan as well as prospects for future cooperation.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      