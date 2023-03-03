Cooperation with int’l organizations ‘important’ for safe return to Western Azerbaijan - MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation with international organizations is important for ensuring a safe return to Western Azerbaijan, Zahid Oruj, MP, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights and Head of the Social Research Center, said on Friday, News.Az reports.

Speaking during public hearings on the topic “Overcoming mountains: Peaceful and legal return to Western Azerbaijan”, the lawmaker said international mechanisms should be applied to achieve the global recognition of the deportation of hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis from Armenia and give legal assessment to the right to return.

“Cooperation with international organizations is important in this regard. It is necessary to create a legal framework in order for this issue to gain international status,” he added.

News.Az