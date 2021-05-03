Cooperation with Serbia is of big importance for Azerbaijan – President Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cooperation with Serbia is of big importance for Azerbaijan, President Ilham Aliyev said as he received credentials of the newly appointed Serbian ambassador to Baku Dragan Vladisavljevic.

The head of state noted that Azerbaijan and Serbia are strategic partners, and an area of cooperation now covers a lot of directions.

“As you said our countries are strategic partners and an area of cooperation now covers a lot of directions. I think that we need to concentrate on already those areas where we have big progress and to look what we can do on some areas where we are in the initial stage of active cooperation,” he added.

As for the Azerbaijan-Serbia partnership within international organizations, President Aliyev said: “But as far as our partnership in international organizations, I am sure we will continue to support each other, to defend each other’s interests. In quite a number of international institutions we already demonstrate a very high level of solidarity. So, this is important, because it really reflects the sincere origin of our cooperation.”

News.Az