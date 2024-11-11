COP28 president confident of COP29 success in Azerbaijan
The COP29 climate conference will mark a new success in Azerbaijan, Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, President of COP28, said on Monday.He made the remarks during an official opening ceremony of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Baku, News.Az reports.
He highlighted that 55 countries have officially joined the global initiative to enhance renewable energy potential, but stressed that this number needs to grow further.
Al Jaber emphasized that more action is required to fully define the consensus reached in Dubai as a historic achievement.