COP29 call centre now operational
The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has announced the launch of the COP29 Call Centre, providing important information and professional assistance to attendees in the lead-up to the conference, News.Az reports.
The COP29 Call Centre, a first for a COP event, will manage information requests relating to the organisational and technical aspects, and participation in COP29. The aim is to provide readily accessible, comprehensive information, ensuring a smooth and positive visitor experience.
Operational since November 1, the Call Centre will handle queries via digital channels on a range of topics including accreditation and GZ tickets, transport, accommodation, health, security, and logistics. It will also provide information on accessibility services at the venue and related locations.
The Call Centre can be reached by phone, or via live chat on the official COP29 website, WhatsApp, or Telegram. You can also call the toll-free number *1029. Self-service options, including an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) system and a chatbot, will also provide initial information.
Call Centre Operating Hours:
November 1-3: From 08:00 to 20:00
November 4-23: 24/7
November 24-30: From 08:00 to 20:00
