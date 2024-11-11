COP29: Green Zone events commence with focus on youth-led climate action

The Green Zone events at COP29 in Baku were officially inaugurated on Monday.

During the opening session, Catherine Batley, representative of Extreme Hangout, emphasized that EXH@COP29 is a key part of the Green Zone, offering valuable partnership opportunities for organizations dedicated to addressing the climate crisis, News.Az reports.Batley explained that Extreme Hangout is focused on creating spaces for young innovators to present practical, sustainable solutions while shaping the global climate agenda through collaboration with new partners and speakers.From November 11 to 22, Extreme Hangout will host workshops and sessions in the Green Zone, tackling regional climate challenges such as water scarcity and renewable energy innovations. The event will cover key themes including nature and biodiversity, ocean protection, redefining wealth, empowering communities, innovation, sustainable futures, and shared humanity.

News.Az