COP29 in Baku attracts over 70,000 delegates, more than 3,600 media reps

At the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), hosted by Azerbaijan, more than 70,000 participants are engaged in discussions and activities related to global climate action, News.Az reports.

Among them, 3,618 are media representatives covering the negotiations.Additionally, 13,275 international observers are attending the event, alongside roughly 35,000 official representatives from participating parties.COP29 is currently one of the most significant international gatherings focused on addressing climate change.

