COP29 in Baku highlights role of higher education in tackling climate change

Organized by the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), a panel discussion themed "The Role of Higher Education in Addressing Climate Change: Leadership, Innovation, and Impact” was held on Monday as part of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku.

Addressing the event, Ebru Canan-Sokullu, Associate Director, CIFAL Global Network at UNITAR, highlighted the efforts towards a greater engagement of universities in addressing climate change challenges, News.Az reports."Young people have a great responsibility here. I think that the new generation will play a crucial role in addressing climate change issues," he said.Esra Hatipoğlu, Rector of Bahcesehir University, stressed that universities should boost their experience and knowledge on climate crisis, support students in their initiatives and build ecological campuses.Vishwajeet Rana, CEO of GEDU Global Education from India, described COP29 as an energy transition.The event concluded with discussion of inter-university collaboration issues.

