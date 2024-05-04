COP29 Organizing Committee holds its third meeting - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 4, the 3rd meeting of the Organizing Committee was held regarding with the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29).

Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the COP29 Organizing Committee Samir Nuriyev provided information about the work done within the framework of the preparatory process for COP29 during the period since the last meeting and the implementation of the Action Plan for COP29 in this regard in accordance with the tasks of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

Samir Nuriyev pointed out that the logo and slogan of COP29 have been determined. He said that "Let's be united for the sake of a green world!" was chosen as the motto of COP29.

The Chairman of the Organizing Committee emphasized that the design and on-site preparations are currently being carried out in and around the stadium as he stated that the COP29 and the Leaders' Summit will be held at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

Speaking about the priorities of Azerbaijan during COP29, Samir Nuriyev pointed out that the preparation of the Action Agenda of the COP29 Presidency is in its final phase.

