COP29 panel underscores need to achieve Paris Agreement goals

A panel discussion titled “Coordinating objectives: National contributions that are feasible and ready for investment” was held as part of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, News.Az reports.

The event featured speakers from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ), as well as from Kazakhstan, Germany, and the Philippines.The discussion highlighted the need for a new framework agreement on climate finance to limit emissions, support green technologies, and foster the development of innovative infrastructures.

