COP29 Presidency discusses climate financing in US

Mukhtar Babayev, Azerbaijan's Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources and President-Designate of COP29, scheduled for November 2024 in Baku, discussed climate financing in New York, according to a post by the COP29 Presidency on X.

“COP29 President-Designate Mukhtar Babayev met with Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, COP28 President and UAE Climate Envoy to discuss the roadmap toward COP29 in Baku this November. Their meeting focused on aligning priorities and building on the outcomes of COP28 to drive ambitious climate action and meaningful progress on global climate finance, resilience, and sustainability goals,” reads the post.

News.Az