COP29 priorities highlighted at Hague conference

A conference focusing on the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change was held in The Hague, Netherlands.

The event was co-organized by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the Kingdom of the Netherlands and Jaime de Bourbon de Parme, the country's Climate Envoy, News.Az reports.Azerbaijani Ambassador Rahman Mustafayev addressed a range of topics, including the priorities for COP29, which is set to be hosted in Baku, Azerbaijan. He also discussed Azerbaijan's climate initiatives, strategy, and opportunities for enhancing trade and investment relations between Azerbaijan and the Netherlands.The conference was attended by approximately 100 representatives from the Dutch private sector, various ministries including Foreign Affairs, Climate Policy and Green Development, Infrastructure and Water Management, the Dutch Entrepreneurial Development Bank (FMO), the head of the Dutch delegation to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), and the Netherlands British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC). The discussions focused on exploring opportunities and priorities for Dutch private sector involvement in COP29.

