Reconstruction efforts are well underway at Copenhagen’s iconic Old Stock Exchange, 15 months after a catastrophic fire destroyed much of the 400-year-old building. Coppersmiths are now laying a new copper roof on less-damaged sections, reviving traditional techniques that date back centuries.

The blaze, which broke out on April 16, 2024, toppled the landmark’s distinctive dragon-tail spire and collapsed part of its outer wall. Authorities believe the fire started during renovation work but found no signs of foul play, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Denmark’s Chamber of Commerce aims to fully rebuild the site by 2029, with plans to reopen the Stock Exchange Hall by the end of this year. The restoration will replicate 17th-century materials and methods, including handmade bricks, pine wood, and recycled copper.

“We’re rebuilding it the real way,” said reconstruction head Lars Daugaard Jepsen. The project also includes crafting a new spire, with design work set to begin next month and construction in 2028.

Due to lower air pollution today, the new copper roof could take up to 80 years to develop its signature green hue, experts say.

News.Az