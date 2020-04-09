Coronavirus cases in occupied Nagorno Karabakh reach 3 after two other people test positive

Two out of three people tested positive for coronavirus in occupied Nagorno Karabakh, RIA Novosti reported.

One of them is the daughter-in-law of the person who tested positive on April 7. She has been self-isolated from April 2.

The second person has come to occupied Nagorno Karabakh from Armenia who self-isolated upon the arrival before the testing results were available.

The person will be soon transported to Armenia.

News.Az

