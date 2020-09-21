Coronavirus claims more lives in Oman, UAE, Qatar

The Gulf states of Oman, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Qatar on Monday registered fresh deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omani Health Ministry said seven people died and 576 others tested positive for COVID-19, while 363 patients had recovered.

Oman’s tally of confirmed cases now rose to 94,051, including 853 deaths, and 85,781 recoveries.

The UAE Health Ministry reported one fatality, 679 new infections and 813 recoveries over the past 24 hours.

The country’s count now reached 85,595 cases, including 405 deaths, and 75,086 recoveries.

In Qatar, the Health Ministry registered one death and 288 new virus cases, as well as the recovery of 237 patients.

Qatar’s nationwide tally now reached 123,604 cases, including 211 deaths, and 120,540 recoveries.

