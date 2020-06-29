Yandex metrika counter

Coronavirus has been 'a disaster' for the UK, PM Johnson says

Coronavirus has been 'a disaster' for the UK, PM Johnson says

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the coronavirus crisis had been a disaster for the United Kingdom but that it was not the right time for an inquiry into missteps.

“This has been a disaster,” Johnson told Times Radio. “Let’s not mince our words, I mean this has been an absolute nightmare for the country and the country has gone through a profound shock.”

He said, though, that this was not the right time for an inquiry in the handling of the crisis.

On his senior adviser Dominic Cummings, he said: “Dom is outstanding.”


